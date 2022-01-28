Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Million

Brokerages expect that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will report sales of $1.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 million. Humanigen reported sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full-year sales of $3.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $49.20 million, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $91.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 1,062.54% and a negative net margin of 8,202.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Humanigen stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. 1,068,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,386. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $151.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 17,179.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humanigen by 81.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

