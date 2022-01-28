Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUN. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

NYSE:HUN opened at $35.49 on Friday. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,065,000 after buying an additional 153,607 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,189,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,588 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Huntsman by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,437,000 after buying an additional 1,444,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,423,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,471,000 after purchasing an additional 352,574 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

