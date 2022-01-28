Hush Price Tops $0.12 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 103.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. Hush has a market cap of $1.30 million and $6,078.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hush has traded up 185% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00242380 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00081152 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00103980 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001960 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

