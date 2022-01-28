Hxro (HXRO) Market Cap Hits $135.52 Million

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Hxro has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hxro coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular exchanges. Hxro has a market cap of $135.52 million and approximately $139,988.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hxro Coin Profile

HXRO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,377,366 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io . The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

