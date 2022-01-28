Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Increased to C$32.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$32.54.

H opened at C$32.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$31.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.11. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$26.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.91 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.58%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

