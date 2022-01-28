I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Up to $20.89

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.89, but opened at $21.85. I-Mab shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 11,329 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

Get I-Mab alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.