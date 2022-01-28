ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ICL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ICL Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0837 per share. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in ICL Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ICL Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in ICL Group by 30.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

