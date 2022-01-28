ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

ICLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.67.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $256.66 on Tuesday. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at $4,711,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

