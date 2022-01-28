IDEX Hits One Day Volume of $17.53 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, IDEX has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $76.56 million and approximately $17.53 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IDEX

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 635,334,535 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

