IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.40 Per Share

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:IDOX opened at GBX 68.65 ($0.93) on Friday. IDOX has a one year low of GBX 50 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 81.92 ($1.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of £306.17 million and a PE ratio of 32.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 68.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.82.

Separately, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($1.01) target price on shares of IDOX in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

