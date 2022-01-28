IG Group’s (IGG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IGG. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.99) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IG Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.78).

IGG stock opened at GBX 795.50 ($10.73) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 799.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 832.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The company has a market cap of £3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.91. IG Group has a twelve month low of GBX 735 ($9.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 960 ($12.95).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a GBX 12.96 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. IG Group’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

