IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,733 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.34% of IHS Markit worth $157,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 114.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO opened at $111.36 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $85.55 and a 12-month high of $135.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 71.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.02.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.80.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

