IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target Cut to $140.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.80.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $111.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $85.55 and a 1-year high of $135.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

