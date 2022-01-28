ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 91.8% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IPNFF traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 73,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,843. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. ImagineAR has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.53.

ImagineAR Company Profile

ImagineAR, Inc operates as a music publisher in Canada. Its principal business is to deliver engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality platform. The company was founded by Colin Wiebe and Alen Paul Silverrstieen on October 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

