ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 91.8% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IPNFF traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 73,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,843. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. ImagineAR has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.53.
ImagineAR Company Profile
Featured Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for ImagineAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImagineAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.