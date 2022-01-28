Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.65. Incyte reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.16 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

INCY stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.23. 1,620,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,419. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.53. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,075,872 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 577.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Incyte by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

