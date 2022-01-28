Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Short Interest Up 1,267.6% in January

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 1,267.6% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ACQR opened at $9.68 on Friday. Independence has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in Independence in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Independence in the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence in the 2nd quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Independence in the 2nd quarter worth about $750,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

