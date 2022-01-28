Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Independent Bank Group has raised its dividend payment by 144.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Independent Bank Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank Group to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $153,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independent Bank Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Independent Bank Group worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

