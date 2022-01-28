Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $24.16. 6,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,854. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Independent Bank by 86.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 85.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 78,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

