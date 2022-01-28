indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) shot up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.65. 84,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,226,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INDI. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of -0.05.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. Research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 242,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $2,923,307.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 291,920 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $3,570,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,184,743 shares of company stock valued at $25,931,177. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 11.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

