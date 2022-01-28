Insider Buying: Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder Buys $576,000.00 in Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) major shareholder William Monroe bought 180,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, William Monroe purchased 50,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, William Monroe purchased 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00.

On Friday, November 26th, William Monroe purchased 60,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, William Monroe purchased 10,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, William Monroe purchased 130,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $425,100.00.

Shares of ICD stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 6.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 107.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

