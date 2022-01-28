Insider Buying: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Purchases $60,576.88 in Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Ulrik B. Nielsen purchased 14,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $60,576.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ MACK opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.03 million, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Recommended Story: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.