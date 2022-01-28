Insider Buying: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Purchases $60,576.88 in Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Director Ulrik B. Nielsen purchased 14,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $60,576.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MACK opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.03 million, a PE ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MACK. Western Standard LLC raised its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 257,987 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,339,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.