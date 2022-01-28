Insider Buying: Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Acquires 221,875 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 221,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $7,852,156.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 295,352 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,109,898.96.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 140,975 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.94 per share, for a total transaction of $5,348,591.50.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 261,366 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,633,950.76.

On Thursday, January 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 58,389 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,408,546.25.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 210,935 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $9,268,483.90.

On Monday, December 20th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 75,677 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,310,868.75.

On Monday, December 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 120,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $5,499,600.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 130,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.65 per share, with a total value of $6,064,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 9,215 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $433,105.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 266,967 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,195,052.56.

WRBY stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.85. 28,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,517. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.79. Warby Parker Inc has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.09 million. Warby Parker’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WRBY shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,582,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

