Insider Selling: SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Sells 22,004 Shares of Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $6.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.07. 166,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,466. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 91.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.13.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,281,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 95,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

