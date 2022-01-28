inSure Market Cap Tops $34.02 Million (SURE)

inSure (CURRENCY:SURE) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. inSure has a market cap of $34.02 million and $125,961.00 worth of inSure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, inSure has traded flat against the US dollar. One inSure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

inSure Profile

inSure (SURE) is a coin. inSure’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,783,160 coins. inSure’s official website is insuretoken.net . inSure’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

inSure Coin Trading

