Intact Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.75 Million in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $296.48 on Friday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $158.37 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

SBNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.54.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

