Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,026,000 after acquiring an additional 424,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,513,000 after purchasing an additional 953,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,736 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 17,772,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,721,000 after purchasing an additional 531,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after buying an additional 2,065,102 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.