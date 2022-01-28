Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,100 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $154.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.01. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 74.80%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

