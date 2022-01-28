Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $195.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

