Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 6,400 ($86.35) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($89.10) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($76.09) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($74.88) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,688.43 ($76.75).

LON ITRK opened at GBX 5,304 ($71.56) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,508.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,345.65. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,724 ($63.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,306 ($85.08). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. The company has a market capitalization of £8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

