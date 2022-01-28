Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Lowered to $37.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 151,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Invesco by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 746,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,194,000 after acquiring an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.