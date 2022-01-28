Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Sold by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF makes up 0.3% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 823.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 130,839 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 45,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBW traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,303. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.91. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $50.70 and a 52-week high of $138.60.

