Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Applied Materials (AMAT)

1/25/2022 – Applied Materials is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Applied Materials is benefiting from strong momentum across Semiconductor Systems and Applied Global Services. Further, solid demand for silicon in several applications across various markets remains a tailwind. Growing usage of OLED technology in smartphones, televisions and computers, remained positive. Increased customer spending in foundry and logic on the back of rising need for specialty nodes in automotive, power, 5G rollout, IoT, communications and image sensor markets, is a major positive. Also, strong momentum in conductor etches is benefiting the company’s position in DRAM and NAND. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, market uncertainties due to the ongoing pandemic continue to persist. Further, mounting expenses are concerns. Rising competition poses risk to the company’s market position.”

1/18/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $160.00 to $205.00.

1/13/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $161.00 to $178.00.

1/12/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Applied Materials is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.31. The company had a trading volume of 62,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,093,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.07 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

