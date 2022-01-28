ioneer (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ioneer (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS GSCCF opened at 0.44 on Monday. ioneer has a fifty-two week low of 0.21 and a fifty-two week high of 0.64.

ioneer Company Profile

ioneer Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron deposit. Its projects include Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project, Tokop Gold Project, Lone Mountain Gold Project, Towers Mountain Gold Project. The company was founded on October 26, 2001 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

