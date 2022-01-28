iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) traded up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $143.37 and last traded at $143.08. 21,391,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 20,721,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.29.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.