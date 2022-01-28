iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.81 and last traded at $43.81. Approximately 546,002 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 254,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the third quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the second quarter worth $67,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 24.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund during the second quarter worth $122,000.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.