iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after buying an additional 696,922 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,420,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,887,000 after buying an additional 456,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,750,000 after buying an additional 409,742 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $113.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.55 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

