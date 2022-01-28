iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $19,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 65,761 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 834,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,838,000 after purchasing an additional 32,651 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 24,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13,991.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after purchasing an additional 380,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $39.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.126 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

