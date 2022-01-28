IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Stock Price Down 8.7%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF)’s stock price traded down 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.62. 60,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 86,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11.

About IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.