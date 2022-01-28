ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stake Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 410.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 55,822 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the second quarter worth approximately $979,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 13.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in ITT by 140.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 32,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 3.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,069,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT stock opened at $90.14 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $689.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.