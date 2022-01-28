Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Has $979,000 Position in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned about 0.90% of BM Technologies worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BM Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BM Technologies by 16.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMTX. Zacks Investment Research cut BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on BM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:BMTX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,250. BM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

