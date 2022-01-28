Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Increases Stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. Silvergate Capital makes up about 3.2% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned 0.29% of Silvergate Capital worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 3,920.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after buying an additional 77,236 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 240,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,289,000 after buying an additional 142,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

SI stock traded down $4.08 on Friday, reaching $89.18. 7,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,027. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.64. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total value of $5,497,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,140 shares of company stock valued at $16,226,157. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

