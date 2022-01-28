Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Reduces Stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lowered its holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 622,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Cantaloupe accounts for approximately 2.4% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTLP shares. TheStreet lowered Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sean E. Feeney acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 56,554 shares of company stock valued at $463,065. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTLP stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,233. The company has a market capitalization of $515.94 million, a PE ratio of -145.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.34. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

