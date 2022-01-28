Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Up 15.4%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)’s share price was up 15.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.44. Approximately 2,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 99,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

