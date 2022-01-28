Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 681.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:JMHLY traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $59.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,850. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.05. Jardine Matheson has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C).

