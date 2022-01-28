JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of JD Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50. 450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22.

About JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB)

JD Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, JD Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage, investment, and insurance services. The firm’s deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits.

