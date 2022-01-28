Jefferies Financial Group Comments on 3M’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of 3M in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

NYSE:MMM opened at $170.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $168.01 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

