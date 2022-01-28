Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for RenaissanceRe in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $6.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $23.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $29.35 EPS.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RNR. Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.33.

RNR opened at $153.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.99. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 241.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,848 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 291.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,598,000 after acquiring an additional 563,488 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 74.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 775,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,440,000 after acquiring an additional 330,344 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8,987.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,999,000 after acquiring an additional 319,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth $8,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.92%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

