Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme’s FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($42.05) to €39.00 ($44.32) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

SCGLY stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

