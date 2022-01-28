Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Floor & Decor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FND. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.15.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $98.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.99. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,063. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,096,000 after purchasing an additional 132,949 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

