Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sonic Automotive, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.36. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 138.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.